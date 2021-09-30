Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091423835
Charming serious Caucasian girl wearing floral dress isolated over blue background keeps hands near face smiles tenderly at camera
Madrid, Spain
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appearanceblondecalmcalmnesscameracarecaucasiacharmingcheerfulcopyspacedelighteddressemotionseuropeanexpressionfacefemalefloralgirlgladhappinesshappyheadhealthyhispanichumanjoylookingmodeloptimisticpeoplepleasedportraitposingpositivenessproceduresatisfiedserioussexysmilesummertattoo girltattooedtendertendernesstoucheswellnesswomanwrinkledwrinkles
Categories: People, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist