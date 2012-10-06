Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Charming little girl with blonde hair and colorful hairpins looks at the camera, smiles sweetly and feels good on chair in the kitchen
Wonderful small little girl sitting in wonderful weeding blue dress and looking into the camera. Blur dark Photo Studio background
Portrait of a little girl with a curly hair
Girl in the kitchen
Portrait of sad baby. Little girl. Blond hair, funny pigtails. The child is sad, tired
Young child daydreaming with barn wood background.
girl child
Baby's Powerful Frown

See more

558919987

See more

558919987

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133665499

Item ID: 2133665499

Charming little girl with blonde hair and colorful hairpins looks at the camera, smiles sweetly and feels good on chair in the kitchen

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

sommthink