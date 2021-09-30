Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089907029
Charming joyful girl with evening makeup and hairstyle in a red dress holds a gift. Red background with a bunch of red gift boxes and magic lights floating around. Christmas and New Year celebration.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
attractivebackgroundbeautifulboxcaucasianchristmascongratulationcosmeticscurlycutedressemotionaleveningeventfacefashionfemalefestivefungiftgift boxgirlglamourhairstylehappyholidayjoyjoyfulladylightsmagicmakeupmiraclemodelnew yearpersonportraitpresentprettyredred lipssaleshoppingsmilestudiosurprisewishwomanxmasyoung
Categories: Beauty/Fashion, Holidays
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist