Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A charming cute European hedgehog, holding a camera in its paws, a hedgehog, - an animal photographer, in search of wonderful shots, close-up. Natural brown blurred background.
Formats
5600 × 3733 pixels • 18.7 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG