Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A charming boy with a slight smile holds a bouquet of flowers in his hands. Greeting card mockup with copy space. Portrait of a boy 8 years old, white, caucasian
Happy toddler asian cute girl holding a bouquet of wildflowers with white wall and free copyspace for your text
boy child with flowers on a white background congratulated mom on her birthday
boy child with flowers on a white background congratulated mom on her birthday
Little boy with a bouquet of flowers at white background
A young boy is giving flowers as a present
Girl holding flowers in hands on white isolated backgroung smiling and happy. Childhood, floral concept
Child boy with bouquet of flowers. Mother's Day Greeting Card. Happy mothers day frame background. Spring card template. Happy Birthday or Valentine. Women's Day. Copy space. Child gives bouquet

See more

1687618663

See more

1687618663

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123793554

Item ID: 2123793554

A charming boy with a slight smile holds a bouquet of flowers in his hands. Greeting card mockup with copy space. Portrait of a boy 8 years old, white, caucasian

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4602 × 3067 pixels • 15.3 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sergey and Marina Pyataev

Sergey and Marina Pyataev