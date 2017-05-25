Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Charleston, West Virginia - 25 May, 2017: An abandoned railroad bridge across the Kanawha river in Charleston, West Virginia. The city has considered turning the right of way into a railroad trail.
