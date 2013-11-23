Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Charcuterie board with a variety of cheeses, salami, chorizzo, prosciutto, honey, grapes, nuts, olives, bread, blueberries and fresh herbs on a white wooden background. A festive snack
Formats
5970 × 3972 pixels • 19.9 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG