Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Channing Tatum & wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum at the world premiere of his new movie "The Vow" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre, Hollywood. February 6, 2012 Los Angeles, CA Picture: Paul Smith / Featureflash
Photo Formats
2482 × 3600 pixels • 8.3 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
689 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
345 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.