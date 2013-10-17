Images

CHAMPAIGN,IL-AUGUST 31: Illinois running back Donovonn Young (5) jumps into tight end Matt LaCosse's (11) arms after scoring a touchdown during a game against SIU on Saturday, Aug 31, 2013.
153117596

Stock Photo ID: 153117596

Photo Formats

  • 2124 × 2740 pixels • 7.1 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 775 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 388 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

J

Jonathan Street

