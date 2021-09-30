Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085681820
Chamaecyparis. White snow on the branches of a coniferous tree, in winter. Green foliage and cones of Lawson's cypress, Chamaecyparis lawsoniana, Columnaris in the park. early spring, close-up
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundbannerbeautifulbluebranchbrightcelebrationchamaecyparischristmascloseupcloudcoldconeconifercopycypressdecorationdecorativeevergreenfirflakesforestfrostgreenholidayhorizontaliceicylawnleaflightmacromerrynaturenobodyoutdooroutdoorsparkrimeseasonsilencesnowsnowfallspacesunsunsettreewhitewinter
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist