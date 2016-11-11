Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
CHAING MAI, THAILAND - JULY 29: Young elephant during show for tourist in School The Elephant Caravan July 29, 2009 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. School is a very popular tourist attraction in Thailand.
Photo Formats
3504 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG