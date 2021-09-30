Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085232087
Chain and lock on neck of man. Concept - person imprisoned. Portrait of prisoner man with evil face. Man is held in slavery. Young guy is wearing cap. Modern slavery. Metaphor of restriction freedom
United States
F
By FOTOGRIN
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abuseadultaroundbodybondagebreakbusinesscaptivechaaroundchainchainedcontemporarymatecrimedarkdemonstratesfacefreedomguyhandhandsomeheldhelphumanis prisonermalemanmetaphormodelmodernmuscularneckpadlockpeoplepersonportraitpowerpunishmentseriousshacklesshowsslaveslaverystrengthstrongsymbolizessymbolstorsotrieswithoutyoung
Categories: People, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist