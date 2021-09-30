Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080702699
Chai kwe also called choi pan is a very popular Pontianak typical snack. This food is made from sliced yam or chives seasoned with ebi wrapped in soft skin. Indonesian food and cuisine from pontianak.
