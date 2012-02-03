Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Cesvaine Palace was built in 1896 for the German baron Emil von Wulf in the late Tudor Neo-Renaissance style. This palace is located in city of Cesvaine in Latvia.
