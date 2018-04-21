Images

Cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic - April 21, 2018: Svornosti Square or Town Square and its main landmark, Plague Column, topped with statue of the Virgin Mary and eight saints- protectors against plague.
Photo Contributor

Ania Kulbinska

Ania Kulbinska