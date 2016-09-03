Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ceramic tea cup with pink orange background. Ceramic milk mug under the sunshine in the morning. This mug can be used as water mug, coffee mug. Yellow cup. Japanese pottery cup.
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG