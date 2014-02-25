Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Ceramic jade roller on a beige marble background with green leaves, plants on the table. Facial massage, beauty, youth, anti-wrinkle, beauty, home daily care. Anti-aging
homemade oil with aroma of herbs
Glassd of wine and grappes.
Simplicity and minimalism in flowers design for home
Still life with flowers on wooden table over grunge background, Valentine concept
Eucharist, sacrament of communion background
Dried poppy in bamboo vase. Home interior decor. Vintage effect.
Beautiful white rose flower in a long glass vase on a red background.

See more

1871265241

See more

1871265241

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133657685

Item ID: 2133657685

Ceramic jade roller on a beige marble background with green leaves, plants on the table. Facial massage, beauty, youth, anti-wrinkle, beauty, home daily care. Anti-aging

Formats

  • 7935 × 5290 pixels • 26.5 × 17.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

LL_studio

LL_studio