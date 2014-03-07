Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Ceramic figurines of Easter bunnies of different sizes on the table. Blue and white hyacinths in glass cups on a white background. Easter design
Decoration artificial flower arrangement modern bouquet wedding
dinner table in the restaurant
white plates, knifes and forks, crystal glasses and bouquet in vase on wooden table near brick wall at home
Flowers on wedding table - vintage wedding decoration
Holy water and the cross
Happy Easter! Decor and table setting of the Easter table with white tulips and dishes of white color. Selective focus.
Beautiful Easter table setting with festive decor indoors

See more

1907817373

See more

1907817373

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128169993

Item ID: 2128169993

Ceramic figurines of Easter bunnies of different sizes on the table. Blue and white hyacinths in glass cups on a white background. Easter design

Formats

  • 4400 × 4400 pixels • 14.7 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

E

Elena Rostunova