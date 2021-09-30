Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103518864
The central portion of a soft pink Lily flower. Selectively focused and photographed closely, this image was achieved in natural light.
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asexual reproductionbackgroundbeautybeauty in natureblack backgroundblossombotanicalbotanyclose upcloseupcolordetailflorafloralflowerflower centerfreshgardengreenisolatedisolated on blacklilylily flowermacromacro photographynaturalnatural beautynaturenature close upone lilypetalpinkpistilplantscentedstamenssummer
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist