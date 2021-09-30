Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096979802
The central dome of the Expo 2020 Dubai hall that is the central theme of the expo event. The pattern signifies sharing minds and ideas towards the theme of opportunity, sustainability and mobility
Dubai - United Arab Emirates
By Ameer Akhtar
