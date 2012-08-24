Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
cellulose packaging for eggs close-up. separate collection of waste, recyclables. paper trays for eggs. recycled paper texture. Disposable carrying trays. recycled paper egg cup. sustainable develop
Formats
4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG