Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080223611
Celle, Germany - April 24, 2021: a corner of the historic residence palace reflects in the water of the moat on a bright sunny spring day with blue sky
Celle, Germany
H
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientaprilarchitecturebeautifulbluebrightbuildingcastlecellecitycityscapeculturedestinationeuropeexteriorfamousfreshly paintedgermangermanygrassgreenhistorichistoricalhistoryidylliclandmarklandscapelower saxonymoatnatureoldoutdoorpaintedpanoramaparkreflectionresidence castleresidence palaceromanticseasonskyspringsunnysunshinetourismtraveltreesviewwaterwhite
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist