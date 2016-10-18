Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Celestial Abstract real beauty background. Dark purple blue pink bright fantastic sunset reflections sky cumulus clouds. Tragic gloom, evening time, cumulative cloudiness. Copy space design wallpaper
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG