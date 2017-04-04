Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Celebration cake. Infant, small child. Baby boy dressed in suit - white shirt and bow tie. Childhood. Children is sitting on the floor. Birthday party or holiday celebration. White and yellow balloons
people, children and pets concept - little child girl sitting on the floor with cute puppy Jack Russell Terrier and playing
Little child girl wearing bunny ears on Easter day. Girl holding basket with painted eggs sitting on floor at home, having fun on Easter egg hunt. Happy Easter holiday celebration spring concept
People, pets and animal concept - Little girl sitting on the floor over white background and holding puppy Jack Russell Terrier
Little child girl wearing bunny ears on Easter day. Girl holding basket with painted eggs sitting on floor at home, having fun on Easter egg hunt. Happy Easter holiday celebration spring concept
childhood, babyhood and people concept - happy little baby boy or girl sitting on floor with soap bubbles around at home
a child in a mouse suit
Portrait of a happy baby

See more

720888949

See more

720888949

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124512423

Item ID: 2124512423

Celebration cake. Infant, small child. Baby boy dressed in suit - white shirt and bow tie. Childhood. Children is sitting on the floor. Birthday party or holiday celebration. White and yellow balloons

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

vimpro