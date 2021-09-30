Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082343675
Celebrating the New Year 2022. A vertical and colorful image of a bottle of champagne prepared to be served in a bold wineglass in stead of the traditional flute. No people
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022alcoholalcoholicbackgroundbeverageboldbottlebubblecelebratecelebrationchampagnecheerscoldcollectioncolorcolorfulcongratulationsdrinkeventfestivefizzfizzyglassglassesgreetingshappyholidaylifestyleliquidluxurynew yearnew year's eveno peoplepartypinkrefreshmentromanticsocialsparklesweettastetraditionaltrendywineglass
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist