Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090774029
Ceiling and glass roof of an office building. Abstract modern architecture and interior. Construction industry background in hi-tech style with curves and framed windows. Round structure of surfaces.
i
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractarchitecturalarchitectural detailarchitecturebackgroundbuildingbusinesscirclecitycommercialconstructioncorporatedesignestatefinancefinancialfuturisticgeometricgeometricalglassgridhallhi-techhitechhouseindustrialindustryinteriorlightlinesmetalminimalminimalismminimalistmodernmodern architectureofficepatternperspectivereal estateroomroundsteelstructuretechnologyurbanwallwallswindowwindows
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist