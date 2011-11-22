Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
CAVITE, PHILIPPINESS. - FEBRUARY 12: An unidentified man crosses a sea of garbage on foot on February 12, 2010 in Cavite, Philippines. Garbage disposal is a big problem in the country.
