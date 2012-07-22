Images

Image
CAVITE, PHILIPPINES - MAY 10: Voters exercise their rights for the Presidential Election on May 10, 2010 in the Philippines. First time that the Commission on Election will implement full automation.

52800727

Stock Photo ID: 52800727

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2693 × 1980 pixels • 9 × 6.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 735 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 368 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Tony Magdaraog

Tony Magdaraog