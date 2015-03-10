Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Caution Slippery When Wet Sign is a capture of a Red and White Warning Sign on a weathered wood board background with a knot.
Photo Formats
3795 × 2298 pixels • 12.7 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 606 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 303 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.