Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Caucasian young beautiful smiling woman looking at her face in the mirror. Back view. The concept of skin care and rejuvenation.
Collage with teen girl lying in bed with a high fever
Doctor and patient in the beauty clinic or in the cosmetic studio before a treatment
Collage with teen girl lying in bed with a high fever
beautiful girl choosing what dress to wear and showing to friends
Loving relaxed young couple together in bed at home
Pretty female beautician washing customer's hair before a haircut at beauty salon
Permanent make up on eyebrows

See more

739848739

See more

739848739

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136172239

Item ID: 2136172239

Caucasian young beautiful smiling woman looking at her face in the mirror. Back view. The concept of skin care and rejuvenation.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

STEKLO

STEKLO