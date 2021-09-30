Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091100036
Caucasian woman on a gray background wearing a black evening dress and looking at the camera, stylish and beautiful
Lviv, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine, 79000
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adattractivebackgroundbeautifulbeautybeauty salonblackblondecaucasiancelebrationcharmingchristmasdresseleganceeleganteveningeventfashionfemalefull lengthgirlglamourgorgeousgreyhairhairstyleheelsholidayladylooking at cameramake upmodelnew yearonepartypersonportraitposingprettysexysilversmilestudiostunningstylestylishwavy hairwhitewomanyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist