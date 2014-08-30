Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A Caucasian woman holding a red umbrella and posing with green bushes on the background on a sunny day
Indian child celebrating Independence or Republic day of India
The woman in the forest with open hands. Greeting nature.
Woman relaxing in hammock using smartphone in rainforest
a little girl holding a bamboo with waving indonesian flag on the grass
Beautiful woman in a hammock on a background of beautiful nature
Girl red and white striped style dress. Landscape green background. Grass and white dandelions. Child playing mini airplane.
Girl red and white striped style dress. Landscape green background. Grass and white dandelions. Child playing mini airplane. Mock up banner for text box.

See more

1422855191

See more

1422855191

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128665071

Item ID: 2128665071

A Caucasian woman holding a red umbrella and posing with green bushes on the background on a sunny day

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Wirestock Creators

Wirestock Creators