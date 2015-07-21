Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Caucasian male with ash cross on forehead. Traditionally applied during Ash Wednesday as part of Christian faith at the start of Lent.
Detail of a young woman with fox hair hat
Closeup of a mans brown eye and eyebrow. Shallow depth of field.
Handsome calm man with flowers in his mouth. People, emotions, summer or spring concept. Spring allergy. Glowing eyes close-up
Young woman with a facial expression showing wrinkles on the forehead, closeup studio shot

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132318709

Item ID: 2132318709

Caucasian male with ash cross on forehead. Traditionally applied during Ash Wednesday as part of Christian faith at the start of Lent.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

L

Lost_in_the_Midwest