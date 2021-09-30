Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091423808
Caucasian girl wearing floral dress isolated over blue background speaks on mobile phone spends free time indoors calls to friend.
Madrid, Spain
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activeblondecallingcaucasiacellphonecellphone usercellularcellular communicatecharmingcommunicationconnectioncontactconversationdevicedressearringseuropeanfacefemalefloralgirlhandhispanicholdinghumaninformal discusslife usingmediamobilemodelphonephonecall wellbeingpleasantposingpositive connectionroamingsexysingle cellsmart speakingsmartphonespeaksummertalkingtattoo girltattooedtechnologytelephoneusingwomanyoung
Categories: People, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist