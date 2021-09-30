Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091423601
Caucasian girl wearing floral dress isolated over blue background talking on the phone stressed with hand on face, shocked with shame and surprise face, angry and frustrated. Fear and upset for mistak
Madrid, Spain
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
angryangry commerceanxietyblondecaller errorcallingcaucasiacellcell phonecellphonecommunicationconfuseddispute dissatisfieddresseuropeanexpressionfailure failfloralfrustratedgirlhandhispanicholdingindignant rudelookingmistakemobilemobile devicenegative executivenews communicationpersonphoneproblem gesticulatingsadsexyshamesit usingsmartphonestresssummersupport workplacetalkingtattoo girltattooedtechnologytechnology discussuser worrywomanworriedyoung
Categories: People, Technology
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist