Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100306886
Caucasian curly long hairstyle pregnant female mother in red maternity dress pajama with siting smiling on bedding room holding hand on big tummy belly with love drinking milk in glass.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abdomenbabybellybirthcalciumcarecaucasiancheerfulchildcoatcurlycurtaindressdrinkingexpectantfemaleglasshairstylehandhappinesshappyhealthyholdinghomelifelonglovemamamaternalmaternitymilkmommothermotherhoodmumnutritionpajamaparentparenthoodpregnancypregnantredropesmilingstandingstomachtummywhitewindowwoman
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist