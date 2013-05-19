Images

Image
A Catholic Church in the village of Theth in Prokletije in the Acursed Mountains of Albania. The community is at the centre of the Theth National Park, an area of outstanding natural beauty.
605700521

605700521

2126795303

Item ID: 2126795303

Formats

  • 4000 × 2250 pixels • 13.3 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrew Angelov

Andrew Angelov