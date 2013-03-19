Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The Catherine Palace is the Rococo summer residence of the Russian tsars, located in the town of Tsarskoye Selo (Pushkin), St.Petersburg, Russia. February 27, 2022.
View of snow-covered terrace of closed bars and restaurants during a snowy day in Brussels, Belgium on February 8th, 2021.
Kaliningrad, Russia - August 4, 2019: Water founatin at Kaliningrad Museum of Fine Arts.
Stockholm, Sweden - 07.22.2017: People enjoying a sunny day in the capital
Old spa house (Stary Dom Zdrojowy) and promenade. Krynica - Zdroj, Poland - January, 2010
Catherine palace and park in winter, Pushkin, Saint Petersburg, Russia
MOSCOW - FEBRUARY 28, 2016: Architecture of Tsaritsyno park in Moscow in winter. Color photo. Popular touristic landmark.
Krakow August 21th 2017: Tourists walking on the Rynek Gawny square in front of the historic Sukiennice building in the center of Krakow

See more

737205592

See more

737205592

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132192761

Item ID: 2132192761

The Catherine Palace is the Rococo summer residence of the Russian tsars, located in the town of Tsarskoye Selo (Pushkin), St.Petersburg, Russia. February 27, 2022.

Important information

Formats

  • 3900 × 2400 pixels • 13 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 615 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 308 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Oleg Mirabo

Oleg Mirabo