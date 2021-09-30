Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085682312
The Cathedral of the Madonna del Ponte is the main place of worship in Lanciano. In February 1909, Pope Pius X elevated it to the rank of minor basilica,and in 1940 it was declared a National Monument
Italy
S
By SerFeo
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
altarancientarcharchesarchitectureatmospherebackgroundbackgroundsbasilicabellbell towerbustcathedralchapelchietichoirchristianitychurchchurchesconventcrosscrucifixculturedesigndomeemotionsfacadefrescofrescoesheritagehumanityimaginationlancianomarymonasterynavenavespatronperspectiveperspectivespilgrimpilgrimagepilgrimsprayerpulpitrecollectionreligionreligionstemplesworship
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
Similar images
More from this artist