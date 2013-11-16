Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, Newport KY USA, one of 35 minor basilicas in the USA. Construction began in 1894 and ended in 1910. The exterior inspired by Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

2985831

Stock Photo ID: 2985831

Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, Newport KY USA, one of 35 minor basilicas in the USA. Construction began in 1894 and ended in 1910. The exterior inspired by Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Photo Formats

  • 1825 × 3000 pixels • 6.1 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 608 × 1000 pixels • 2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 304 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Anne Kitzman

Anne Kitzman