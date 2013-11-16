Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, Newport KY USA, one of 35 minor basilicas in the USA. Construction began in 1894 and ended in 1910. The exterior inspired by Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Photo Formats
1825 × 3000 pixels • 6.1 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
608 × 1000 pixels • 2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
304 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG