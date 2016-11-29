Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
cat tongue cross section under the microscope showing foliate papillae, taste buds, submucosa and muscle - optical microscope x100 magnification
Edit
Photomicrograph of a Mushroom crossection
Colored waves. Abstraction. Volumetric textured surface. 3d illustration.
Nail Polish Pink Red Yellow Purple Fire Colorful Background Cosmetic Fashion Beauty Manicure Concept
Crinoid shrimp
500 Euro - High resolution 3d render Isolated on white background
The histology of Tilia stem cell picture under light microscope
forest in the frost. Winter landscape. Snow covered trees.

See more

529003717

See more

529003717

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140129839

Item ID: 2140129839

cat tongue cross section under the microscope showing foliate papillae, taste buds, submucosa and muscle - optical microscope x100 magnification

Formats

  • 2826 × 2123 pixels • 9.4 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 751 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 376 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Joan Carles Juarez

Joan Carles Juarez