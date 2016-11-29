Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
cat tongue cross section under the microscope showing foliate papillae, taste buds, submucosa and muscle - optical microscope x100 magnification
Formats
2826 × 2123 pixels • 9.4 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 751 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 376 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG