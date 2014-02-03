Images

Castoroides ohioensis (molar from the extinct Giant Beaver--reached a size of 2.5 m and 100 kg--an incisor is shown in the original post) 20,000 years old Collected from Marion County, Florida

21546112

Stock Photo ID: 21546112

  • 2560 × 1920 pixels • 8.5 × 6.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Ryan M. Bolton

Ryan M. Bolton