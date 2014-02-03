Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Castoroides ohioensis (molar from the extinct Giant Beaver--reached a size of 2.5 m and 100 kg--an incisor is shown in the original post) 20,000 years old Collected from Marion County, Florida
