Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
castle Devicky, Palava, Moravia region,Pavlovske vrchy, Czech Republic, aerial panorama view of Palava range,vineyards, CHKO Palava,Protected Landscape Area (Chráněná krajinná oblast Pálava)
Formats
3968 × 2976 pixels • 13.2 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG