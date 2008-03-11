Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cascate di Mezzo during the winter. Unique spectacle to see the completely frozen water stop and create this imposing structure white and shining. A set of ice stalactite and stalagmite columns.
Hiking To Johnston Canyon’s Frozen Waterfalls in winter
Hirayu Waterfall Ice Festival
Jokulsarlon iceberg reflected on the lake in Iceland
Brandywine Falls in Cuyahoga Valley
Detail texture of the ice in the waterfalls of frozen water italy Lillaz
ice cold waterfall
Bottom view of frozen waterfall in winter

See more

1918615862

See more

1918615862

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125025402

Item ID: 2125025402

Cascate di Mezzo during the winter. Unique spectacle to see the completely frozen water stop and create this imposing structure white and shining. A set of ice stalactite and stalagmite columns.

Formats

  • 4480 × 6720 pixels • 14.9 × 22.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

WhyNotChannel

WhyNotChannel