Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Casablanca, Morocco - 18 January, 2018: The Hassan II Mosque at the night. The largest mosque in Morocco and one of the most beautiful. the 13th largest in the world. Shot after sunset at blue hour
Formats
8256 × 6192 pixels • 27.5 × 20.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG