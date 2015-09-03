Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
CARSON, CA. - JANUARY 9: Daniel Alcantar (L) & Jean Beausejour (R) in action during the InterLiga 2010 match of Club America & Estudiantes Tecos at the Home Depot Center January 9, 2010 in Carson, CA.
Photo Formats
1959 × 2612 pixels • 6.5 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.