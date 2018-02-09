Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Carrot and potato soup in a beige bowl on a drift wood table with onions, potatoes, carrot and garlic in a crate, acorns, pine cones, dry wood branches, garlic, laurel and rosemary. Flat Lay,top view.
Edit
Hot Winter Berry Tea with Cranberries and Citrus Wooden Background Ripe Fruit Citrus Oranges Top View
One dish of vegetable soup, dry leaves, spices, miniature pumpkins, pumpkin face at the corner. Dark blue painted wooden background. Copy space available.
pumpkin soup in a ceramic plate with a wooden spoon on a brown table, next to pumpkin seeds and garlic, empty space on the left
Vegetable soup background with copy space. Dry leaves, miniature pumpkins, spices, dried vegetables around table. Close up ditectly above shot.
vegetable soup
One dish of vegetable soup, dry leaves, spices, miniature pumpkins, pumpkin face at the corner. Spices on wood spoons. Dark blue painted wooden background. Directly above studio shot.
Tea in teapot and cup of tea with ginger roots, rosemary branches, halved orange fruit and sliced lemon on wooden background. Top view. Text space.

See more

1259065870

See more

1259065870

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2104148060

Item ID: 2104148060

Carrot and potato soup in a beige bowl on a drift wood table with onions, potatoes, carrot and garlic in a crate, acorns, pine cones, dry wood branches, garlic, laurel and rosemary. Flat Lay,top view.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ovnigraphic

Ovnigraphic