Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
carnation on the white background weed white vegetation nature petal vines isolated head earth single sprout object vista flourish sharing elegance praise decorate charm present offer item giving stem
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

30436165

Stock Photo ID: 30436165

carnation on the white background weed white vegetation nature petal vines isolated head earth single sprout object vista flourish sharing elegance praise decorate charm present offer item giving stem

Photo Formats

  • 2048 × 3072 pixels • 6.8 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Eva Kali

Eva Kali