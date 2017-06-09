Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Caregiver help Asian senior or elderly old lady woman sitting on wheelchair and wearing a face mask for protect safety infection Covid 19 Coronavirus.
Old woman and the sweet young doctor staying together
Covoid 19 restrictions means the old lady cannot be taken to the hair dresser as usual,so her visiting carer trims and combs her hair for her as it gets too long.
santa claus is conducting a business training
Group of smiling senior women standing outside
Portrait of pretty blond-haired senior woman looking at camera with deep black eyes while holding unfinished knitted scarf and needles in hands
Doctor in protective mask, examines a teen girl at home. recovery. The concept of medicine and healthcare. Epidemic and isolation. calling a doctor at home
Photo from above doctor woman and her assistant dressed in a one-time uniform work with a male patient in a modern dentistry office

See more

1101877763

See more

1101877763

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136161553

Item ID: 2136161553

Caregiver help Asian senior or elderly old lady woman sitting on wheelchair and wearing a face mask for protect safety infection Covid 19 Coronavirus.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

sasirin pamai