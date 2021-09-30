Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089439506
Cardiologist doctor looks at the cardiogram of the patient, the medical professional examines the heart disease
Ukraine
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultbodycardiogramcardiologistcarecaucasiancliniccomputerconceptdevicediagnosisdiagnosticdiseasedoctorequipmentexamexaminationexaminingfemalehandhealthhealth carehealthyhearthospitalillnessimagelyingmalemedicalmedicinemennurseoccupationpatientpeopleprofessionalscanscannerscanningsciencescreensonographytabletesttreatmentultrasonicultrasoundworkingyoung
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist